Yaba Buluku Boyz drop self-congratulatory banger ‘Bom Job (Good Job)’

In anticipation of their long-awaited debut album, the famed Mozambican group takes time to commend themselves for their accomplishments over the years with their latest release, ‘Bom Job (Good Job).’

The road to glory is long and arduous, which is why the Amapiano hitmakers can’t help but toot their own horn! After three years of marching strong, Yaba Buluku Boyz are proud to announce the first lead single off their much-talked-about studio album, “DONSA,” with a self-congratulatory anthem entitled ‘Bom Job (Good Job).’

‘Bom Job (Good Job)’ is a token of how far the Boyz have come since they set sail in 2021. From the confines of Maputo to becoming global ambassadors of Africa’s freshest sound, their hearty message is too clear to miss. DJ Tárico’s pulsating rhythms and the reverberating barks of Nelson Tivane and Preck ensure their vote of thanks sounds as blockbuster as it should be.

The new single gives fans a taste of what they can expect from Yaba Buluku Boyz’s debut album, “DONSA,” presented by Geobek Records. It is an ode to the countless milestones they have amassed, but more importantly, a toast to life. The Boyz recently celebrated their birthdays on February 27, 28, and March 5, capping off their new age with this powerful statement of a song.

Likewise, ‘Bom Job (Good Job)’ is a signal to all hustlers with a dream. It is motivation fuel to keep going because greatness awaits. “We are very proud of this song and what lies in the many weeks ahead, and we hope it inspires fans to celebrate their achievements and pursue their dreams with vigor,” says the Boyz.

‘Bom Job (Good Job)’ is now available on streaming platforms worldwide paving the way for the group’s forthcoming album, “DONSA.” Kindly access this surefire hit here https://vmgafrica.lnk.to/BomJobGoodJobAr