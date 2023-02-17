Yaba Buluku Boyz share tantalizing dance moves in new visuals for ‘Wa Kula (Zacaria)’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Dance has long been the gold standard for expressing African culture, and in the sights of one of the continent’s hottest musical groups, the Yaba Buluku Boyz, this couldn’t be any less true.

Mozambican pride: DJ Tarico, Preck, and Nelson Tivane, collectively known as the Yaba Buluku Boyz, bring Maputo to life in new visuals for their recent super dance anthem ‘Wa Kula (Zacaria)’ featuring Zimbabwean music heavyweight, Jah Prayzah.

Pan-African indie label Geobek Records presents the first official music video from the Yaba Buluku Boyz’s forthcoming body of work slated for a mid-2023 release. ‘Wa Kula (Zacaria)’ is brought to life under the direction and supervision of ID Directions, with its choreography handled by one of the best dance academies in Africa – tmGREATNESS, to deliver intriguing dance moves which are fitting of DJ Tarico’s vibrant Amapiano production.

All this makes for a captivating video from start to finish, providing the perfect snapshot of the African street dance experience. It’s a celebration of African music and dance, and as such, delivers a fast-paced 4-minute thrill, pieced together by a row of colorful shots which fling the always-chill DJ Tarico and his livelier compatriots (together with the vocals of an absent Jah Prayzah) into a supercharged backdrop of elite dancers and chants.

For their continuous contribution to African music culture the Yaba Buluku Boyz and DJ Tarico were handed a good start to the year. The two received their first Soundcity MVP Awards nominations for “Best Group” and “African DJ of the Year”, respectively, highlighting their continent-wide appeal once again. ‘Wa Kula (Zacaria)’ by the Yaba Buluku Boyz featuring Jah Prayzah is available for streaming here: https://mad.ffm.to/wakula

Watch ‘Wa Kula (Zacaria)’ below