Yabram SHS Emerges Best In 65th Independence Day March Pass

Yabram Community Day Senior High School put up a splendid performance to win the SHS category of the 65th Independence Day Celebration march pass at the Oti Region.

The school scored 88 per cent to place first while Oti Technical Senior High School scored 83 per cent to place second, with Asukawkaw SHS and Mist Senior High School taking the third and fourth positions respectively with 82 and 81 per cent scores.

At the Junior High category, Dambai College of Education Demo JHS came first, followed by Sankis Advanced JHS, with Covenant Prep, Int JHS placing third with Dambai Old town and Dambai M/A JHS placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the primary Category, Heroes Success Plan Complex school came first, with Charis Academy School placing second, followed by T.I. Ahmadiyya Primary school for the third position.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister noted that, the provision of free SHS education had provided the platform for all junior high school graduates to have access to secondary education and has gone a long way to decrease the perpetual and gaping drop-out rates and improved the human resource capacity of the country.

He said the government was seeking to raise a significant proportion of its annual budget through internally generated funds to reduce the over reliance on internal and external loans.

Nana Kugbeadzor Bakateyi II, the Oti Regional Education Director appealed to citizens of Oti and philanthropists across the country to reach out in supplying of logistics especially furniture to schools and any other form of support as they strive to improve provision of quality and equitable education in the region.

In attendance was the Prison Service Central band from Accra, which provided music for the occasion.