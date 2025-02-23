YAFO Institute Promotes Decentralized Business

Nathaniel Dwamena, Founder and President of YAFO Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank that advocates for free enterprise and liberty in Ghana has underscored the importance of decentralized business empowerment in reducing business costs and enhancing operational efficiency.

YAFO’s Founder made the above statement during the Institute’s recent hosting of a one-day in-person training on Decentralized Business Empowerment, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills to navigate the world of decentralized finance.

The comprehensive training program covered key topics, including inflation and protecting business capital, stablecoins and cryptocurrency payments, and implementation strategies for businesses.

Participants also benefited from hands-on lessons, practical implementation exercises, and valuable networking opportunities, enabling them to connect with like-minded professionals and potential collaborators.

In an interview, Dwamena explained that YAFO Institute’s focus on decentralized business empowerment is driven by the need to address the high cost of doing business in

Ghana and the erosion of business capital due to inflation.

“We realized that most businesses in Ghana are facing challenges with high transaction costs, inflation, and limited access to financing,” Dwamena said. “Our training program is designed to empower businesses to leverage blockchain technology, stable currencies, and decentralized finance to reduce their costs and improve their operations.”

Mr. Dwamena highlighted the key learnings from the training program, including understanding blockchain technology, smart contracts, and how to harness the power of decentralized finance to mitigate inflation.

He also addressed concerns about the myths surrounding cryptocurrency and decentralized finance, emphasizing the need for education and awareness to bridge the information gap.

“Where there is a gap in knowledge, scammers and fraudulent activities thrive,” Dwamena cautioned. “Our goal is to empower businesses and individuals with the right knowledge to navigate the world of decentralized finance and cryptocurrency.”

Mr. Dwamena also advised financial institutions, particularly banks, to become more innovative and tailor their products to meet the needs of society.

“The banking sector needs to be more innovative and meet people halfway,” Dwamena said. “Decentralized finance is bringing new opportunities for lending and borrowing, and if the banking sector does not adapt, they risk being overtaken by these innovations.”

Participant Shares Life-Changing Experience With Cryptocurrency

Erica Osei Pinaman, a participant at a recent training event organized by the YAFO Institute on Decentralized Business Empowerment, shared her transformative experience with cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin.

In an interview, Erica revealed that before the training, she had limited knowledge of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. However, after gaining insight into the world of decentralized finance, she discovered the numerous benefits of using cryptocurrency for transactions.

“I was amazed to learn that cryptocurrency and Bitcoin offer lower transaction fees, flexibility, and convenience,” Erica exclaimed. “I can now transfer money from Ghana to anywhere in the world at a lesser cost and with ease. The fact that I can access my account and withdraw money at any time, without restrictions or holidays, is incredible.”

Erica, who operates a clothing business, emphasized that the knowledge gained from the YAFO Institute training will significantly impact her business. “With cryptocurrency, I can now facilitate seamless transactions with customers and suppliers abroad. This will not only expand my customer base but also make transactions more efficient and cost-effective.”

Expressing gratitude to YAFO Institute, Erica praised the organization for empowering her with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the world of cryptocurrency. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to acquire this knowledge. God richly bless YAFO Institute for their hard work, and I wish them success in their endeavours to educate others.”

The training aimed to empower businesses to leverage decentralized finance solutions, reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency. YAFO Institute’s initiative is poised

to contribute significantly to the growth and development of businesses in Ghana.

By Kingsley Asiedu