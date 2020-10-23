His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I,King and President of the Gonja Traditional Council has been unanimously confirmed the president of the newly inaugurated Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.

In a similar light,the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area and Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Council, Buipewura Abdulai Mahama Jinapor II,was confirmed as the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House Chiefs.

The other National Representatives of the Savannah Regional House Chiefs are: the Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Bangbage( IV ); Paramount Chief of Kusawgu Traditional Area,Kusawgu Wura Sulemana Samuel Kunkarga;Paramount Chief of Kong Traditional Area,Kongwura Adamu Seidu Jinkurige I and Kikpandewura Kanyiti II of the Kikpandi Traditional Area,who is representing the Chiefs from North Moi Traditional Council.

The Electoral Commission confirmed the nominees at a short ceremony held at the Eco Lodge in Damongo,the Savannah Regional Capital.

The five confirmed nominees headed by Yagbonwura are to represent the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs at the National House of Chiefs.They are also to represent the voices of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs at the National level.

In a speech read on his behalf by Buipewura Abdulai Mahama Jinapor II,the confirmed president of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs -His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I called on the house to support the newly confirmed leadership to cause a change and bring massive social, cultural, economic and traditional development to the people of the Savannah Region.

He prompted members that,in due course, various committees of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs would be put in place entreating the house to give out their best when the time comes.

“…In due course, various committees of the house will be put in place and all members should be enduring and preparing your minds and body to effectively execute in full capacity to the best of your knowledge in the committees in other to provide the necessary development to enhance livelihoods in the Savannah Region.Though am convinced with the tangent we are trekking on,I entreat all members to deliver devoid of any element of bias and influence as you assume responsibility,”he said.

He admonished members and Particularly,the youth to embrace peace before, during and after the december polls.

The king commended and congratulated the Inaugural Planning Committee Chairman,Kpembewura and all the committee members for demonstrating competence in the discharge of their duties.

On Wednesday September 23, 2020,the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated the new Regional House of Chief for the Savannah Region following the creation of the Savannah Region.

Hitherto, traditional rulers in the Savannah Region belonged to the former Northern Regional House of Chiefs, which has been reconstituted to reflect its new status.

In all,34 members including Yagbonwura constitute the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.Eight out of the total number are however, co-opted members without voting rights leaving a total of 26 members with a voting rights.

Bole Traditional Council, however boycotted the meeting pending some unresolved issues they submitted to the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs for redress.

Source: Ananpansah,B. Abraham