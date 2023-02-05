Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Esa goes home

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Jakpa Bore Esa, Overlord of Gonja Traditional Area, has died.

He died last night at the Jakpa Palace at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

He was more than 80 years old.

Preparations have begun to bury him in line with the customs and tradition of the area.

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Bore Esa assumed the throne in March, 2010.

He was a disciplinarian, and a man of peace, whose reign further sustained the peace and tranquility within the Gonja Kingdom.

He was a member of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, who successfully mediated the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict paving the way for the enskinment of the current Ya-Na.