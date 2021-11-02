Yahoo services no longer accessible from mainland China

Web services provider Yahoo announced on Tuesday that its services would no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1.

In a statement, the company referred to “the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China.”

It is mostly a symbolic move, as Yahoo’s main offerings, such as email services, have already been unavailable for use in the country for years.

Yahoo is the latest US company to shut down services in China. In mid-October, Microsoft had already shut down the Chinese version of the business online network LinkedIn, citing higher regulatory requirements, among other things.

Google’s services have not been available in China for a long time, while Facebook is blocked in the country.

Online platforms in China are required to provide data of Chinese users to the authorities upon request, and to remove content banned in the country – such as references to the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.