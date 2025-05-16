Yam and Kontomire: Ghana’s Nutrient-Powered Traditional Meal

The classic Ghanaian combination of yam and kontomire stew offers substantial health benefits alongside its cultural significance.

This locally-sourced meal provides balanced nutrition through two powerhouse ingredients.

Yams serve as an excellent energy source with their complex carbohydrates that release slowly, helping maintain stable blood sugar levels. They’re rich in dietary fiber for digestion, potassium for blood pressure regulation, and vitamin C for immunity. The tuber’s gluten-free nature and low fat content make it suitable for various dietary needs.

Kontomire (cocoyam leaves) brings its own nutritional profile to the dish, packed with iron and folate to combat anemia, vitamin A for vision and immunity, plus calcium and magnesium for bone health. When prepared with palm oil, tomatoes, and protein sources like eggs or fish, the stew becomes a complete meal that may help reduce risks of chronic diseases.

Beyond its health advantages, this traditional meal stands out for its affordability and sustainability. Locally grown ingredients make it an accessible nutrition source that supports both bodily health and local agriculture.