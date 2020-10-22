ROPEAK Limited, a Ghanaian civil engineering company working with the Newmont Goldcorp Ahafo Mine, has constructed and handed over an Out-Patients Department to the Yamfo Health Centre (YHC) to facilitate healthcare delivery.

Mrs Eva Aryee, the Tano North Municipal Director of Health Services, said the collaboration with health directorates by corporate bodies helped to enhance access to quality health care in the country.

She expressed gratitude to ROPEAK for the kind gesture and said the intervention was timely as the fight against the COVID-19 continued.

Touching on the COVID-19 testing in the Municipality, Mrs Aryee said 275 people were tested and 74 proved positive while four deaths had been recorded and added that Yamfo had not recorded a case.

She mentioned the challenges the Directorate faced to include electricity supply and lack of transport to some health facilities, which had rendered two completed and furnished Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds non-operational.

Mrs Aryee, therefore, appealed to the company and the public to assist the Health Directorate with motor bikes to enable the staff to reach out to residents in those hard-to-reach communities to deliver health services.

Speaking on behalf of ROPEAK Limited, Mr Romeo Wilson, the Project Lead, said it was committed to supporting communities within its catchment area, including orphanages.

He said the construction of the OPD Block, under the company’s corporate social responsibility programme, costed about GhC46,000 and it took about two months to complete in response to the community’s needs.

Mr Benjamin Fosu, the Principal Physician Assistant in-charge of the YHC, commended ROPEAK Limited for undertaking the noble cause of improving healthcare delivery in the area.

He said the Health Centre received about 21,659 patients from January to June this year from Yamfo and its environs, recording an average of 75 patients daily.

The Centre formerly had no Out-Patients block, he said, and that with the new building, the health personnel would be motivated to give their all.

Nana Ansa Adu Baah II, the Paramount Chief of Yamfo Traditional Area, said the chiefs had agreed with Newmont Goldcorp Ahafo Mine to provide job opportunities to the youths as Newmont was set to begin operation of a new mine site in the Municipality.