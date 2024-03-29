Yango Delivery Launches Cargo Express to Improve Large Item Shipping Efficiency in Africa

Yango Delivery, a technology company providing a platform for placing and receiving in-city delivery orders has introduced Cargo Express, its latest offering designed to streamline the delivery of large and bulky items across Africa. This service targets a critical need in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector for reliable and efficient shipment of sizable products such as furniture, garden tools, and home appliances becoming a handy tool for SMBs in the region.

The solution is a timely response to the challenges in the current logistics ecosystem which often faces issues of inefficiency and lack of clear pricing. Cargo Express sets itself apart by providing an easily accessible service with clear, upfront pricing. This guarantees customers that the price they see at the time of placing their order is precisely what they will be charged. On placing the order, a customer is kept informed on each step of the orders execution. The status of delivery is broadcasted as push notifications as well as movement of the delivery item is displayed on the Yango in-app map.

With the expectation of a boom in job creation within the logistics field, as highlighted by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Yango Delivery is leveraging its advanced technology platform to empower delivery partners. The platform equips users with tools that make their work more efficient, leading to potential increases in earnings and contributing to Africa’s economic progress.

The use of state-of-the-art technology by Yango ensures that delivery partners are equipped with smart tools for better route planning and a fast, reliable navigation to ensure optimised use of time and resources. This contributes to Yango’s effort to promote lasting economic growth within Africa’s contemporary logistics industry.

Ireoluwa Obatoki, Head of Business Development for Africa at Yango Delivery, comments on the launch: “The introduction of Cargo Express is a testament to our commitment to improving urban delivery service through technology, supporting the local partners of logistics companies and their couriers with new opportunities for better income, and ensuring clear and transparent pricing in the delivery market across Africa. The escalating trend of online shopping underscores the need for capable delivery services for large items. Cargo Express aims to fill this gap, offering a dependable and straightforward solution.”

The Cargo Express service expands Yango’s portfolio, adding to its existing array of services such as ride-hailing (Yango), light package delivery by motorbike (Yango Delivery) and food delivery options (Yango Deli), providing a comprehensive selection of daily services in one app. Cargo Express is available through the Yango app, in its Delivery section, offering a range of vehicles suited to transport items of large size and weight. Initially launching in major cities like Abidjan, Accra, and Lusaka, the service is set to elevate the standard for large item logistics on the continent. Customers also enjoy the benefits of additional options of mover’s help and ten free minutes of loading and unloading time, adding to the convenience of the service.

For further information on Yango Delivery and the new Cargo Express tariff, interested parties are encouraged to download the Yango app.