YANGO delivery organized free health screening for Partners’ Couriers

Yango Delivery, a part of global tech company Yango Group, organized a free health checkup for partners’ couriers that included hearing and eye medical examination.

The event was one of Yango Delivery’s initiatives to support partners’ couriers focused on health and safety and it brought together 100 top performing couriers and cargo drivers of Yango Delivery’s partners. The screening was carried out by a recognized healthcare company with all the participating couriers receiving personalised health reports and fuel vouchers.

Speaking at the event, the Country Manager of Yango Delivery in Ghana, Emmanuel Koduah, extended the company’s profound appreciation for the performance of the partners’ couriers. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing their health and well-being, emphasizing that health is a fundamental value and a key to the success of any activity.

In November 2024 Yango Delivery launched a free insurance program ensuring all partner couriers receive personal coverage for medical expenses arising from incidents that may occur during orders performance via Yango app.

As part of the service’s broader strategy, Yango Delivery has already held several events to support partners’ couriers, praise their achievements and provide them with useful information about road safety and health with over 500 top-performing couriers participating.