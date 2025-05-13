Yango Ghana honors the mothers and wives of its partner drivers in celebration of Mother’s Day

In celebration of Mother’s Day this year, Yango Ghana, part of global tech company Yango Group, has celebrated the invaluable contributions of the mothers and wives of its partner drivers. The initiative which was dubbed ‘’A Smile for Mama’’ consisted of Yango providing thoughtful gifts, wellness vouchers, and essential items to the mothers. This gesture reflects Yango’s dedication to recognizing the vital role these women play in their families and communities.

On this special occasion, Yango reached out to the mothers and wives of the partner drivers, presenting them with tokens of appreciation intended to enhance their wellbeing and convey gratitude for their steadfast support. The initiative emphasizes how mothers often serve as the backbone of their families, providing encouragement and assistance that enable drivers to manage their day-to-day responsibilities. Some of the mothers and wives were taken to the LS Day Spa in Yango Rides by the YDMA drivers of the year for 2023 and 2024. Others were also given their gift baskets and vouchers by their sons and daughters who are partner drivers.

“We believe that the influence of a mother’s love and support reaches far beyond the home,” stated Tom Ofonime, Country Manager of Yango Ride in Ghana. “By honoring the mothers and wives of our partner drivers, we seek to celebrate their strength, resilience, and essential contributions to the drivers and their children. This initiative is just one way we hope to give back to those who contribute so significantly to our community.”

The gifts distributed during this initiative included a variety of meals by Anns Catering Services, wellness vouchers for spa treatments by LS Day SPa, dairy products from Cowbell Ghana Limited, discount vouchers from The Gadget Box and other essential items aimed at enhancing quality of life.

Hajia Mariama Abass, mother of Musa Inusah who is a Yango partner driver expressed her delight in being recognized and celebrated on mother’s day. She said ‘’Each year, during mothers day, we receive several compliments and words of encouragement for what we do as mothers. However, it feels very special to be celebrated with gifts by Yango. I want to thank Yango for this and to motivate them to continue to create more earning opportunities for our sons and a safe convenient service for everyone as well.’’

This celebration highlights Yango’s commitment to supporting women in Ghana, following initiatives like a women’s empowerment conference, donations to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital maternity ward, health screening for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and International women’s Day celebrations.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.