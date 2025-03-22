Yango Group launches Yango Ventures to support African startups and foster local innovation

DAKAR, Senegal, 21 March 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Yango Group, a global tech company bringing advanced technology to local communities, has launched Yango Ventures, a corporate venture fund designed to empower promising startups across Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as LATAM, MENAP, and other high-growth regions of the company’s presence. Yango Ventures aims to foster local innovation and entrepreneurial growth by providing both capital and leveraging its extensive experience and network, creating opportunities for startups to scale effectively. This support is designed to help them generate sustainable impact within their communities.

“We’re more than a tech company; we are an ecosystem committed to empowering entrepreneurs worldwide. At Yango Group, we believe that technology is not just about innovation — it’s a catalyst for tangible progress. Through Yango Ventures, we’re sharing our expertise and network to help startups scale, thrive, and drive meaningful change in their communities. Our mission is simple: let people grow with us. By supporting local talent with the right tools and resources, we aim to foster sustainable business growth and contribute to resilient, inclusive economies across the globe,” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group.

A fund dedicated to the rise of tech startups

Yango Ventures focuses on early-stage startups, from Seed to Series B, in the O2O (Online-to-Offline), B2B SaaS, and FinTech sectors. While it starts with an initial fund of $20 million, the corporate venture fund is designed for scalability, with plans to expand its capital base in the near future alongside the growing entrepreneurial ecosystems in dynamic, high-growth markets. By investing in startups across the African region, Yango Ventures seeks to support tech-driven solutions that promote digitalization and stimulate economic development in the continent.

The board of experts behind Yango Ventures comprises a diverse team with deep expertise in transforming B2B SaaS and B2C technology into impactful services across various industries worldwide. The team has successfully developed and scaled platforms and products in sectors such as mobility, entertainment, fintech, AI, and beyond, both within the company and externally.

Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Officer of Yango Group added: “Africa has immense entrepreneurial potential, and we want to contribute to this momentum by providing resources and a strategic network. Our goal is not just to invest, but to be a true partner, helping startups navigate the challenges of scaling and building sustainable businesses that create lasting value for their communities.”

A global approach with a local commitment

Yango Ventures is part of Yango Group’s broader strategy to empower entrepreneurs and drive digital transformation globally. The company’s approach combines cutting-edge technology, business expertise, and a commitment to local ecosystems, creating sustainable growth opportunities for people across diverse markets. Beyond funding, the company is committed to actively supporting local communities in African markets through networking events, mentorship programs, and partnerships with educational institutions to host events that give future innovators practical skills, including some initiatives like Yango Education, Yango Fellowship or their urban mobility Hackathons.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company headquartered in Dubai, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. Yango provides its digital services, including ride-hailing, delivery, foodtech, entertainment among many others, across 30+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and other regions.

