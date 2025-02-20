Yango Group partners with Benianh International Foundation to launch Yango Fellowship for Côte d’Ivoire’s STEM students

Yango Group, a global tech company bringing advanced technology to local communities, is proud to announce the launch of the Yango Fellowship in partnership with the Benianh International Foundation. This new initiative will support outstanding university STEM students across Côte d’Ivoire by providing financial aid, mentorship, professional development, and networking opportunities.

According to the Benianh International Foundation, In Côte d’Ivoire, there is a growing gap between the demand for skilled STEM professionals and the current number of graduates entering the field. Many students who could thrive in STEM careers are held back by financial challenges and a lack of guidance. This shortage of trained professionals limits the country’s ability to address key development issues and slows the growth of its digital and tech sectors.

The Yango Fellowship directly addresses this need by preparing graduates to meet the demands of a growing technological landscape and by fostering a pipeline of job-ready professionals.

The program is committed to inclusivity, actively encouraging applications from underrepresented groups, particularly women. Selected fellows will benefit from annual financial assistance to cover essential needs, expert guidance from industry professionals, and exclusive workshops designed to enhance their technical and professional capabilities.

Mr. Athanase Ogou Okaingni, Deputy Director of the Benianh International Foundation, stated: “Côte d’Ivoire faces a major shortage of qualified STEM talents. In an increasingly complex and competitive world, businesses and industries struggle to find the expertise needed to drive innovation and economic growth. Addressing this gap requires concrete action. With its strong expertise in technology, Yango Group is well-positioned to make a real impact. The Yango Fellowship directly tackles this challenge by equipping young talent with the skills needed to drive the country’s digital future. We are proud to partner with Yango on this essential initiative.”

Mr. Kadotien Alassane Soro, Country Head of Yango in Côte d’Ivoire, added, “At Yango, we’re passionate about not just advancing technology, but also empowering people. The Yango Fellowship, together with initiatives like our Education Program and Urban Mobility Hackathon, is our way of ensuring that the next generation of Ivoirian innovators is ready to drive change.”

Applications for the Yango Fellowship are open until March 11th, 2025. Interested candidates can apply via the official Yango Fellowship website here. Applicants must be Ivorian citizens, aged 18–25, enrolled in a STEM program in Côte d’Ivoire, and have a final high school average above 13/20. Women, Yango partners’ drivers and couriers and their families are especially encouraged to apply.

Building on previous efforts that have provided free data analytics courses and organized hackathons connecting hundreds of local tech enthusiasts to solve real-world mobility challenges and develop localized transport solutions, the Yango Fellowship marks another significant milestone. By investing in the education and development of Côte d’Ivoire’s STEM students, Yango Group and the Benianh International Foundation are helping to secure a brighter, more innovative future for the nation.