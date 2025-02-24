Yango in Côte d’Ivoire launches ‘Goya’: the ultimate Premium ride experience in Abidjan

Yango in Côte d’Ivoire, part of the global technology company Yango Group, is introducing Goya by Yango, a new premium ride-hailing option designed to elevate the everyday ride experience in Abidjan. It operates as a dedicated ride tariff within the Yango SuperApp, giving users access to a more refined service with a focus on comfort and reliability in their urban journeys.

By partnering with local fleet operators, Goya ensures access to a carefully selected range of brand-new and spacious vehicles. Goya prioritizes a premium atmosphere, where details are thoughtfully considered. This commitment to quality means that users can expect a seamless, indulgent journey, whether heading to a business meeting, an evening event, or enjoying the city in style.

A defining aspect of Goya is its service standards. At the core of Goya’s excellence is a rigorous driver selection process. Handpicked and trained to meet high-end hospitality standards, Goya partners’ drivers boast an average rating of 4.9+. Dressed in elegant uniforms, they greet with courtesy, open doors, and ensure an optimally comfortable ride. To enhance the experience, users could enjoy complimentary amenities throughout their journey, such as bottled water, candies, phone chargers and magazines.

Beyond comfort, Goya places a strong emphasis on safety and reliability. Each driver undergoes a rigorous 8-step verification process, ensuring the highest standards of professionalism. Like other ride options in the SuperApp, all trips are monitored in real time, and an in-app emergency alert allows users to instantly share their route with a trusted contact. These features, along with the 30+ safety tools available in the app, work together to provide a secure experience for both users and partner drivers.

“Goya represents a new chapter in the ride-hailing industry, offering an experience where comfort, sophistication, and safety go hand in hand. With this launch, we are giving our users access to a ride service that matches their expectations for exclusivity and refinement, while maintaining the convenience of the Yango Super App. This launch underscores our commitment to providing diverse transportation options tailored to the specific needs of its users,” said Kadotien Soro, Country Head of Yango in Côte d’Ivoire.

Goya by Yango is not only a premium ride experience, but also a gateway to an exclusive lifestyle. The brand is committed to fostering a distinguished community by curating private events, offering loyalty programs, and collaborating with top-tier partners in luxury, hospitality, and travel.

The official launch of Goya was marked by an exclusive event at Palais Wia in Abidjan on February 20, 2025, bringing together key figures from the business, arts, and hospitality sectors. As Goya begins its journey in Abidjan, it sets the foundation for a broader ambition: establishing itself as Yango’s leading premium brand worldwide. The service is now available throughout Abidjan and can be easily accessed through the Yango Super App.