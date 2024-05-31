Yango Introduces Safety Talk Series to Elevate Passenger and Partner Driver Safety in Ghana

In a bid to reinforce its commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and partner drivers in Ghana, Yango, a leading ride-hailing service in Africa and part of a global tech company, has launched its innovative “Yango Safety Talk Series.”

This initiative aims to educate both passengers and partner drivers about Yango’s enhanced safety features through a comprehensive multi-audience tour across various locations in the country.

The Safety Talk Series kicked off on May 23 at the Isser Hall of the University of Ghana during the Idea to Impact event, organized by the Students Representative Council, Springboard Roadshow, and the Mastercard Foundation. The inaugural session saw over 400 students benefiting from insightful discussions led by Eric Komla Kwakuyi, Yango’s Regional Security & Safety Manager, reaffirming the company’s unwavering commitment to safety.

During the session, Mr. Kwakuyi illuminated Yango’s existing safety measures for drivers, such as displaying passenger ratings, conducting identity photo checks, and implementing alert zones. Additionally, he introduced new safety features for passengers, including route monitoring, trip evaluation forms, and a comprehensive safety center equipped with various emergency buttons and support services.

“Yango recognizes the paramount importance of safety for all users, and we are continuously enhancing our safety protocols to provide a secure and dependable service,” Mr. Kwakuyi emphasized. “Through initiatives like the Yango Safety Talk Series, we aim to educate and empower drivers, passengers, and stakeholders about safety measures, setting a new industry standard.”

Yango’s participation in the University of Ghana SRC week garnered positive feedback from attendees, highlighting the company’s proactive stance on safety. Students and faculty members engaged with Yango representatives, gaining valuable insights into the company’s safety initiatives.

The Yango Safety Talk Series is set to continue throughout the year, with educational tours planned in schools, lorry parks, hospitals, and social events. As part of its ongoing commitment to safety, Yango encourages all users to utilize the app’s safety features and provide feedback to further enhance the safety ecosystem. The company remains steadfast in its mission to foster a safe and secure environment for all users.