‘Yango Maps’ test in Ghana, first time on the African continent

Yango, an international brand specializing in the field of urban mobility, well-known in Ghana for its ride-hailing activities, has launched in a test mode a new product for the Ghanaian market known as Yango Maps.

Yango Maps is the ultimate app for navigating in the city, and it has been designed to help both citizens with and without cars to explore the city in the fastest and most convenient way.

Yango Maps is packed with useful features that can help anyone get around the city with comfort and ease. Among the key features are: searching for an exact location and info about places and finding them easily with photo previews, real-time traffic forecasts to avoid traffic jams, the ability to use maps in the offline mode and more. Moreover, users can contribute to the maps themselves by providing feedback and adding places of interest, thus helping to develop local map areas.

For persons who prefer to move around the city in their cars, Yango Maps offer voice navigation prompts with directions for turns, speed limits, accidents, and roadworks, faster route recommendations in case traffic conditions require changes to directions on the map, and offline maps for easy navigation.

Pedestrians can also enjoy the possibility of ordering a Yango ride directly from the app, switching between map, satellite, or hybrid map types depending on the situation and can also be able to save cafes, shops, and other favorite spots to “My places” to view them on other devices. These saved places will also be available in the Yango ride-hailing app. Users of the app can set routes for any kind of transport they prefer.

Offices, shops and places of interest can be easily found with the help of Yango Maps with detailed address results (entrances and driveways included). Contact information, working hours, list of services, photos, visitor reviews, and user ratings are also to be included in the business’s detailed card.

“We are excited to bring the new product to the market of Ghana.

Yango technologies excel in route building which helps our navigator to build the most convenient and to-the-point routes, and adjust them, even when the user is already on the move.

With an enhanced option allowing us to receive direct feedback and guidance from local audience, we target to make the in-app database domestically-based and truly definitive,” said Adeniyi Adebayo, Yango’s Head of Africa.

Yango is an international online service for ordering rides. Unlike other ride-hailing services, Yango app uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation as well as smart order distribution. With the help of its local partners, Yango operates in Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, and Democratic Republic of Сongo and has recently started operations in Algeria and Mozambique.

The company is present in more than 20 countries in different regions of the world, including Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East.