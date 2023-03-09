Yango marks Int’l Women’s Day with reception for Women drivers and workers

Ride-hailing services provider Yango has marked this year’s International Women’s Day with a reception for partners female drivers and workers of the company.

It was an interactive and empowering session with inspiring talks from top women celebrities and influencers on how they overcame biases and challenges to become successful in their respective professions.

Ms. Sophia Silvey, Partner Success Manager for Yango Ghana, told journalists in an interview that the gesture was to appreciate and honour its cherished women drivers on the app for their dedication and hard work.

On the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day on the theme “Embrace Equity”, she added that the session was also to highlight the company’s commitment to gender equity and an inclusive work culture.

She further shared her personal experience as a woman working with Yango, which she described as wonderful and inspiring.

“I joined Yango from a male-dominated industry where it was difficult to find women taking decisions and so I was excited to see women in leadership positions here. We have a country manager in Zambia and Senegal who are women.

It is inspiring to know that Yango embraces equity and that as a brand it is open to inclusivity and women empowerment,” she indicated.

Ms. Victoria Addison, a participant also narrated how she entered the ride-hailing scene as a driver.

“I became a driver after convincing a man who had a fleet of car and needed drivers to give me a car on work and pay basis. Initially, he was hesitant because I’m a woman but he later agreed. Out of the five cars he had under same arrangements, I was one of the three persons who were able to finish paying for the car on time,” she said.

According to her, the decision to drive with Yango has been very rewarding as she now has a reliable source of income and livelihood.

She added: “It’s been a wonderful experience working as a Yango partner driver and I’m enjoying it. I now have a reliable source of livelihood and the bonuses are very good.”

Broadcast journalist and influencer, Anita Akuffo, encouraged the women drivers on the Yango app to strive to achieve greatness in their chosen profession.

“You’re better off and doing way better because you’re helping people all through the journey. I encourage you to take it a day at a time, be the best of yourselves and enjoy every bit of what you do,” she advised.