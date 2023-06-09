Yango Showcases Commitment to African Growth at Africa CEO Forum 2023

Yango Makes Debut Attendance at ACF2023 , and emerged as an African Business Champion

With Five-Year Presence in Africa, Yango Continues to Revolutionise Transportation Systems as one of leading Ride-Hailing Solutions

Yango Demonstrates Strong Commitment to Sustained, Long-Term Growth in the African Continent

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire , 9 June 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Yango, one of the leading ride-hailing services operating in Africa, successfully participated in the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan on June 5-6, 2023. The company demonstrated its commitment to sustainable growth, local investment, and its role in African markets.

Aligned with the theme of this year’s Africa CEO Forum, “From 300 to 3000: How to deliver the next generation of African champions,” Yango showcased its remarkable progress since entering the continent. In a short span of time, Yango has achieved significant milestones, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the ride-hailing industry across the Region. With a worldwide network of over 600 thousand registered drivers, Yango ensures a smooth and seamless experience for its users. Additionally, the company has built strong relationships with over 3,000 partners in all its markets.

The number of rides in African markets Yango is present in has tripled over the past year (April ’22 vs April ’23), as has the number of active Yango users by 200% growth, reflecting the increasing popularity and demand for the platform’s services, and testifying to the exceptional convenience and reliability of the platform. Yango’s rapid expansion across the African continent, with 12 launches in the past year alone, has established its presence in over 20 countries, including Ivory Coast, Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, DRC, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of Congo, Senegal, and Zambia.

“We are thrilled to have participated in the Africa CEO Forum 2023, as it provided an excellent opportunity to engage with our esteemed representatives from the private sector, government, and development organisations, partners, and industry peers from across Africa,” said Adeniyi Adebayo, CBDO and Head of Africa at Yango. “This event allowed us to showcase our latest innovations, exchange insights, and forge valuable relationships. Our overarching objective is to make a significant impact on urban mobility and foster the socioeconomic growth of Africa and this event perfectly aligns with our mission.”

In an era of unprecedented global economic challenges, Yango stands out as a stable and resilient company. Its robust business model and operational strength have proven capable of weathering market fluctuations, making Yango a reliable transportation partner. This resilience reflects the company’s vision for Africa, a vision that remains steadfastly pursued.

By mid-2022, Yango’s operations in Africa accounted for approximately 60% of the company’s Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, surpassing internal projections. These encouraging outcomes further fuel Yango’s dedication to realising its vision to positively impact the continent’s development.

Yango envisions a future of safe and affordable journeys for passengers, alongside consistent and predictable economic opportunities for drivers. The company also aims to transform fleets by helping partners attract larger investments, enabling them to upgrade their fleet every 3 to 4 years. By harnessing smart technology, Yango intends to optimise vehicle dispatch systems, saving fuel and optimising routes. The ultimate goal is to promote sustainable businesses that benefit partners, drivers, users, and society at large.

In the face of financial crises and energy shortages, African leaders actively seek indigenous solutions. Yango exemplifies this proactive approach by investing in and serving African markets, contributing to the continent’s growing share of global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). “Our long-term pledge involves creating numerous job opportunities and nurturing entrepreneurship across Africa, demonstrating our deep-rooted dedication to community empowerment. By embracing ridesharing, we firmly believe that we can make a significant impact on urban mobility and foster the socioeconomic growth of Africa as a whole,” adds Adebayo.

Yango’s participation in the Africa CEO Forum 2023 underscores its commitment to the economic development of the continent. As an active major player in the transport sector, Yango joins the ranks of over 300 African companies that contribute to the business development of the continent.

Alongside ride-hailing, Yango offers on-demand item delivery and food delivery from restaurants in Africa. The company’s vision focuses on safety, affordability for passengers, and consistent earnings for drivers and partner transport companies.