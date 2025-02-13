Yankah Demands Accountability Over Dropped Cases

Former Minister of State, Professor Kwesi Yankah, has criticized recent actions by the Attorney General and the ORAL Committee, arguing that neither should be exempt from scrutiny when it comes to identifying those responsible for the state’s financial losses.

In a scathing commentary, Professor Yankah asserted that high-stakes cases involving enormous sums of money were improperly abandoned.

Yankah recalled the “tragic sight” of a sprawling affordable housing township—a project originally meant to provide 5,000 housing units—which he labeled as part of the monumental Saglemi scandal. He questioned whether the decision-makers felt any remorse as taxpayers’ money was effectively squandered. “Does it move Uncle Sam and ORAL Ablakwa,” he rhetorically asked, “that $200 million has been washed down the drain, that wrongdoers have been acquitted with the mere stroke of the AG’s pen?” He went on to cite losses of $271 million in fertilizer transactions and nearly €2.5 million from an executive scam on ambulances that turned out to be nothing more than cinema vans.

For Professor Yankah, these cases should have been rigorously pursued, given the colossal financial implications and the need for accountability. Instead, he decried that the ORAL team appears to have hastily wrapped up their investigations, submitting what he described as a “cavity report” and celebrating what they term a bumper harvest of thieves. In his view, the quick and jubilant conclusion of the ORAL probe—which reportedly tallied 2,400 cases and 36 top priorities, amounting to billions saved for the taxpayer—serves not as a victory for justice, but as a glaring example of how high-level financial mismanagement can be swept under the rug.

Yankah’s remarks underscore a growing frustration among critics who believe that key figures in government are shirking their responsibilities in the face of serious financial wrongdoing. His call for accountability challenges the notion that political convenience should trump the pursuit of justice, especially when vast sums of public funds are at stake.