Ghana’s premier female boxer, Yarkor Annan aka ‘Yarkor Chavez’ has been enstooled as a queen at Adjem Kotoku Nii Tsuru Manhia New Town in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday.

She is now known as Naa Yarley Achia Bronie 1.

This makes her to retire earlier than she planned in the sport that she loves most.

She told Yours Truly there are other plans to use her new office and stature to promote boxing with the construction of a boxing academy or gym for the community and also organize boxing bouts to create interest and awareness in boxing in Adjen Kotoku and surrounding areas.

She was planning to engage in her last bout with an opponent from Switzerland. The bout was to be promoted by Michael Annan’s Dons Promotions in collaboration with Pro Fighting Factory.