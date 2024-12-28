Yaw Acheampong Boafo Criticizes Political Intolerance and Calls for Review of Free SHS Policy

Yaw Acheampong Boafo Esq, the immediate past President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), has expressed grave concern over the growing intolerance in Ghana’s political landscape.

He decried the increasing tendency to label individuals with opposing views as enemies, a practice he believes undermines healthy political discourse. In a candid statement, Boafo lamented that those who voice dissenting opinions are often subjected to harsh criticism and personal attacks.

Boafo’s comments come amid his recent calls for a comprehensive review of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy and its implementation. He pointed out that the prevailing political atmosphere in Ghana is such that expressing differing opinions, especially regarding significant national policies, is met with hostility. “What I have noticed is that our politics has become so intolerant that opposing opinions are seen as enemies. People called me and said things that were unprintable. But for the fact that they know my political affiliation, they would have tagged me as a member of the NDC,” Boafo stated.

He raised concerns about the reluctance of institutions, including the Ghana Bar Association, to express their opinions on national policies due to fear of political backlash. “So, if the Ghana Bar Association cannot express its opinion on a policy, then what do we do?” he asked, highlighting the broader implications of such intolerance on democratic institutions.

Boafo also referenced the political repercussions of the Free SHS policy, suggesting that the introduction of the initiative by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has not necessarily translated into electoral success. He noted, “Is it not surprising that since the NPP introduced Free SHS, their electoral fortunes have worsened? That should tell you that sometimes when you don’t let people talk, and you allow people to attack on social media, it has consequences.”

Despite the personal attacks directed at him for his stance on Free SHS, Boafo emphasized that his position remains unchanged. He reiterated his belief that the government should focus more on improving the quality of basic education rather than expanding secondary education. He pointed out that Ghana spends more on secondary education than any other country in the world spends on basic education, a reality he views as unsustainable. “There is no country that spends more on secondary education than basic education in the world than Ghana,” he remarked, calling for a rethinking of the country’s education priorities.

Boafo’s remarks reflect the growing concern among some Ghanaians about the current state of the nation’s political culture, where open dialogue and constructive criticism are increasingly sidelined in favor of political partisanship and divisiveness. His call for a review of the Free SHS policy also aligns with ongoing debates about the program’s long-term sustainability and its broader impact on the education sector.