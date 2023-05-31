Yaw Ampofo Ankrah Commends Ghanaian Boxer Seth Gyimah aka ‘Freezy Macbones’

Popular Ghanaian Sports Journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah who is Head of Sports at Max TV as well as Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has commended UK based Ghanaian Boxer Seth Gyimah also known to be called Freezy Macbones for deciding to box with a British license.

According to the Ace media practitioner with a lot of media and travel experience, Seth Gyimah has taken his best and wise decision which should be respected.

He noted that he would be like Anthony Joshua, one of his idols who is promoting his country, Nigeria.

Freezy Macbones began his armature boxing career in UK with no any income job but was later advised to channel his effort in a job that may offer him reliable income.

Seth Gyimah pursued his passion and made way to the professional ranks in 2021 with Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) licence to authenticate his career status.

The 33 year old light heavyweight boxer whose target is to become a world champion became popular in Ghana, United Kingdom and across the world after a viral video he knocked out Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye was recently reported speaking about his nationality switch, but Seth Gyimah was not enthused about it and preferred to carry on with his business.

Seth Gyimah who got his GBA professional boxing license in 2021 has upgraded and now campaigning in British rings.

He now has a fan base in the United Kingdom with more people itching to see him in action.

He has also attracted Ghanaian supporters who are wishing him success to beat the best in the world.