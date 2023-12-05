Yaw Ampofo Ankrah Secures TV Sports Host Title at Ghana Bloggers Awards

Renowned sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah clinched the prestigious Ghana Sports Host of the Year award during the 2023 Ghana Bloggers Awards organized by the Ghana Bloggers Association (GBA).

The seasoned media personality, with a rich history at BBC, Supersport, TV3, and Metro TV, graciously dedicated his accolade to emerging sports journalists and reporters, acknowledging the outstanding work of the new generation in the field.

Expressing his surprise, Ampofo Ankrah emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in sports journalism, especially as Ghana competes globally. He extended gratitude to his support team, the staff, crew, and management of StarTimes and Max TV.

Beating out stiff competition, Ampofo Ankrah’s victory was attributed to his extensive coverage of sports in Ghana, Africa, and worldwide. His commitment to showcasing Ghanaian sports on the global stage resonated in his acceptance speech: “This award really makes me happy because it recognizes Ghanaian sports beyond our geographical boundaries.”

Beyond his vocal presence on various sports platforms, Ampofo Ankrah actively promotes the Ghana Premier League, telecast internationally by StarTimes. His diverse coverage spans the Ghana Black Stars, women’s football, the English Premier League, Ghana Pro Boxing League, Swimming, Athletics, and Beach Soccer.

In addition to his role as the director of communications at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and navigator for the Books & Boots Academy, Ampofo Ankrah currently leads the sports division at Imax Media and serves as the anchor for StarTimes Ghana Premier League.

Closing with advice for fellow bloggers in Ghana, he urged them to prioritize hard work over numbers, emphasizing the pursuit of excellence in the ever-competitive digital landscape.