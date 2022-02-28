Yaw Berk vows to stay off controversies and focus on music career

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Yaw Berk has vowed not to meddle himself in any form of controversy as he remains focused on building a solid music career.

The “Independent Lady” hitmaker has in the recent past been involved in some controversial issues including feud with former record label Highly Spiritual Music as well as rent issues after facing ejection from his landlord.

According to the talented singer and rapper, some controversies in the past had affected his growth in the industry but he had learnt from his mistakes and was ready to make amends by giving his fans some new bangers.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Yaw Berk said that musicians were humans and prone to making mistakes, however, he was determined to put the past behind and focus on the future.

“My career so far has been both up and down. My personal life found its way in the news but this year I’m focused on doing more music with fewer controversies. I don’t want to engage my music with any form of controversies or beef.

“I feel I need to be more consistent, something I have not been able to do over past years and it is something I am really working hard about,” he said.

Yaw Berk added that his focus would be contributing his quota to help in the development Ghanaian music.

He was, however, not happy with the segregation in the music industry where special attention was being paid to some category of artistes which according to him does not help in motivating upcoming musicians.