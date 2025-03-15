Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh (NYB) appointed as Head of Amin Music

Amin Music has officially appointed Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, popularly known as NYB, as the head of the label, marking a new chapter for the rising music company.

NYB, a well-respected figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, brings a wealth of experience in artist management, digital marketing, and music business strategy. His appointment signals Amin Music’s commitment to solidifying its presence in the industry and elevating its artists to new heights.

In his new role, NYB will oversee the label’s operations, spearhead artist development, and drive strategic partnerships. With a keen eye for talent and an in-depth understanding of the evolving music landscape, he is expected to implement innovative initiatives to expand Amin Music’s influence locally and internationally.

Speaking on his appointment, NYB expressed enthusiasm about the journey ahead. “Amin Music has a vision that aligns with my passion for developing artists and pushing Ghanaian music onto the global stage. I am excited to lead this team and create opportunities that will impact the industry positively.”

The appointment comes at a time when Amin Music is positioning itself as a powerhouse in the Ghanaian music scene. With NYB at the helm, industry insiders anticipate significant growth and groundbreaking projects from the label. His tenure officially began in February 2025, with a focus on signing and nurturing talent, enhancing the label’s digital strategy, and strengthening its brand presence.

Fans and industry stakeholders will be watching closely as NYB takes Amin Music to the next level.

Amin Music is the music division of Amin Group, and it is a full-service management and entertainment company. Under its roster is fast-rising Ghanaian singer, RCEE.