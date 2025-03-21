Yaw Jus unveils new single ‘Nobody Dey’ under Spyy Entertainment

Ghana’s rising Afrobeat and Highlife sensation, Yaw Jus, has officially released his highly anticipated single, ‘Nobody Dey’ under Spyy Entertainment. This marks his first major release since signing with the renowned label, solidifying his place as a promising talent in the Ghanaian music scene. Listen here: https://ditto.fm/nobody-dey-yaw-jus

‘Nobody Dey’ is a soul-stirring Afrobeats anthem that blends traditional Highlife elements with modern rhythms, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and contemporary. The song explores themes of loyalty, and self-reliance, resonating deeply with listeners who have faced challenges on their journey of a long-distance successful relationship.

Yaw Jus’s smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics drive the message home, making ‘Nobody Dey’ a song that speaks directly to the struggles and triumphs of everyday life. With an infectious beat and melodic harmonies, the track is set to become a favorite among music lovers across Africa and beyond.

Yaw Jus’s signing with Spyy Entertainment marks a significant milestone in his career. The label, known for its dedication to nurturing talent and elevating Ghanaian music on the global stage, has provided Yaw Jus with the platform to fully express his artistry. ‘Nobody Dey’ is the first of many releases to come, as the artist gears up for a series of singles and collaborations throughout the year.

Yaw Jus has been making waves in the Western Region for years, earning recognition at the Western Music Awards and headlining major concerts, including the Kwesimintsim to The World concert. His energetic performances and unique blend of Afrobeat and Highlife have quickly earned him a loyal fanbase.

Speaking about his new release, Yaw Jus shared, “As an artist who wants to achieve great things and go far, Nobody Dey comes from a real place. My girlfriend got the chance to travel abroad, and before she left, she told me not to date anyone else. My response was simple, “Nobody Dey”. That moment stuck with me, and it became the inspiration for the song.”

“This is also my first release under Spyy Entertainment, and it’s just the beginning. I have so much great music coming, and I truly believe this journey with the label will take my sound to new heights. My fans should expect nothing but the best.”

With ‘Nobody Dey’, Yaw Jus proves that he is an artist to watch. Backed by Spyy Entertainment, he is ready to take Ghanaian music to the next level. Stay tuned for more releases and exciting projects from this rising star.