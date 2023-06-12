Yaw Myler releases ‘Why Me’ track

Young Ghanaian afro-pop artiste Charles Afriye Baiden, known in the music world as Yaw Myler has dropped a new song titled “Why Me”.

The song was released on Friday, June 9, 2023, and was produced and mixed by Sowix.

The song explains how he chose to open-up to his friend about his dark life experiences with hope that it stayed between them but rather got disappointed.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment in Accra, Myler said he was motivated by his own perspective about life and said that: “you must go stronger to survive in life”.

He said he has music at his heart and has the passion and talent to educate the public through music.

“I have been singing throughout my entire life but never dreamt about making it professionally,” he said.

Myler started his music career in senior high school, where he used to perform at inter-school musical competition.

He said the music industry has not been easy, but he thanked the talented artistes who have already made it the music industry.

The young rapper assured his fans about more singles dropping soon this year.

He advised the youth and upcoming musicians to keep going, and said, “you can be late, but you will be the latest”.

His previous song dubbed “Mood” has reach millions of streams on all musical platforms.

Myler is an artiste with passion and different dynamics of music, he is ambitious to put the Ghanaian music industry to the world.