Yaw Nsarkoh Questions Mahama’s Plan to Address Revenue Loss from Tax Cuts

Yaw Nsarkoh, the former Executive Vice President of Unilever Global Markets, has expressed deep concern over President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s promises to scrap several taxes, including the betting tax, e-levy, COVID levy, and emissions tax, as part of a social contract with Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 elections.

Nsarkoh is questioning how Mahama plans to make up for the significant revenue shortfall that would result from these tax cuts, warning that such populist measures could lead Ghana into deeper financial trouble.

In a series of posts on social media, Nsarkoh pointed out that the taxes Mahama intends to eliminate currently generate substantial revenue for the country. “Revenue from the 3 JDM ‘targeted taxes’ comes to GHS 1trn in 2024. That kind of hole cannot just be filled ‘from somewhere else!’” he wrote, emphasizing that the scale of the loss would be difficult to overcome without a clear plan for replacement revenue.

Nsarkoh cautioned against the dangers of populism, urging Mahama to slow down and reconsider the feasibility of these promises. “Slow down on populism, tax policies can be scientifically modelled. Do so. We are bankrupt,” he warned, highlighting the serious fiscal challenges the country faces.

The former Unilever executive also questioned the economic logic behind eliminating certain taxes, particularly the betting tax, in a country facing financial distress. “On what econometric model, anywhere in this world, can the elimination/reduction of a betting tax be justifiable, in a bankrupt country? Don’t take false steps!!” he remarked, indicating that such decisions could be harmful to Ghana’s economic stability.

Nsarkoh’s warning continued, stating, “Precipitate & populist tax cuts, are a dangerous road to hell, one paved with several good intentions! New governments had better beware!” He emphasized that while such measures might be politically popular, they could have long-term negative consequences for Ghana’s already fragile economy.

His comments add to the ongoing debate about the sustainability of Mahama’s proposed policies and whether the country can afford such tax cuts without jeopardizing its financial health.