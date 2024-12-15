Yaw Nsarkoh Warns Against Scrapping Taxes Promised by Mahama

Yaw Nsarkoh, former Executive Vice President of Unilever Global Markets, has raised significant concerns regarding the tax policies proposed by John Dramani Mahama, Ghana’s newly elected president.

In a recent social media post, Nsarkoh cautioned against the populist promises made by Mahama during his campaign, particularly the promise to scrap the betting tax, e-levy, COVID-19 levy, and emissions levy.

Before becoming President-elect, Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) signed a social contract with the Ghanaian people, assuring the youth that these taxes would be eliminated within his first 90 days in office. However, Nsarkoh, a seasoned business leader, believes these promises could have severe consequences for the country’s fiscal health.

In his post, Nsarkoh argued that Ghana is already facing a financial crisis, with significant budgetary shortfalls. He pointed out that the taxes targeted for removal are vital sources of revenue that the country depends on to fund its operations. “Revenue from the 3 JDM ‘targeted taxes’ comes to GHS 1trn in 2024. That kind of hole cannot just be filled ‘from somewhere else!’” he wrote.

Nsarkoh also warned against the dangers of populism in policy-making, suggesting that tax policies should be carefully and scientifically modeled to avoid exacerbating the country’s economic challenges. “Slow down on populism, tax policies can be scientifically modelled. Do so. We are bankrupt,” he stated, urging the government to reconsider the potential consequences of such tax cuts.

His comments come at a time when Mahama’s promises to scrap certain taxes are receiving widespread attention, raising questions about how the country will manage its financial obligations without these crucial revenue streams.