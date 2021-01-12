Accra Great Olympics has named tactician Yaw Preko as the Interim Head Coach to take charge of the team in the absence of Coach Annor Walker.

Walker, who led the team to chalk some enviable wins this season, would be absent from duty due to ill health.

In Olympics’ last two fixtures with Aduana and Ashantigold, Walker was not in charge which saw the team record their first back-back defeats.

Preko, the former Ghana U-20 men’s team coach, received his appointment on Tuesday and is expected to guide Olympics in their next outing against Inter Allies on Friday, January 15.

The former Ghana international has coached Hearts of Oak, King Faisal and Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.

Olympics has amassed 11 points after eight games in the league with three wins, two draws and three losses.