Yaw Preko encourages returnees to play in Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana International Yaw Preko has urged Ghanaian players in Europe not to hesitate to return to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to bring quality to the local league.

His assertion comes after Sulley Muntari’s superb performance in the ongoing GPL especially in the ‘Super Clash’ where he featured for the Phobians.

In an interview with GNA Sports, the national U-15 trainer was impressed with the performance of some returnees having added that it would also serve as an opportunity to relaunch their career.

“I am very much impressed with some players who have played in Europe or outside Ghana and have come back to feature in the league. I would encourage more foreign base players into the local league especially when they are about to go on retirement.

“They can come back and relaunch their career. It would be interesting to see them playing again, especially when they are about to retire.

“I believe it would help enhance the quality of the league and also take it to the next level. Most fans want to witness some of them play again and you can see that with Sulley Muntari, Gladson Awako, among others,” he said.

Commenting on the first round of the ongoing league, Preko said: “It has been an interesting first round. Some of the clubs did well, especially the likes of King Faisal, Bechem United, so I expect the second round to be more competitive.

“The second round is going to be more competitive; people think Kotoko is going to win the league hands down but trust me, the second round would be much tougher.

“If Kotoko want to win the league they need to work harder, they have what it takes to win the league but they would not have it easy and I also expect an exciting relegation battle,” he added.