Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics aka ‘The Wonder Club’ have appointed Yaw Preko as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old will take over from coach Annor Walker, who has been missing in action in Olympics last two matches.

Coach Walker has been unwell for the past weeks which has prevented him from sitting on the bench of the club.

The former Berekum Chelsea gaffer has transformed Great Olympics from a relegation battler to a decent mid-table side.

Olympics have been churning out some decent results in th ongoing Ghana Premier League under Annor Walker who took in February 2020.

However, the two times Ghana Premier League champions have suffered back to back defeat against Aduana Stars and Ashgold without the guidance of Annor Walker.

However, due to the condition, Yaw Preko has been named as the new head coach of the side.

He will be assisted by dedicated Godwin Attram as the deputy to Walker is also unwell.