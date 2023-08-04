Yaw Scott Releases New Hit Song ‘Haywire’

Yaw Scott has been in the Entertainment Industry for a long time, his genre-bending style of infusing Afrobeats, hip-hop, bashment, and dubstep sounds into his production, launched his new song ‘ Haywire’ on August 3, 2023, and has received a lot of viewership across all digital streaming platforms in the world.

‘Haywires’ in Ghana, shows a culturally rich opening scene of a hand adorned with gold and a modern portrayal of the West-African country, which gives fans a glimpse into its colorful and ornate heritage, customs, and vast landscapes of Ghana.

Yaw Scott was the originator of the renowned hit song Odofitaa produced by JayQ Beats, Sang By 4X4 Fame with support from (Abortion) now Coded & Captain Planet 4×4 ft Prince Bright Buk Bak.

‘Haywires’ track is further enriched by smooth vocals in the chorus, “the place where he provides two powerful verses.

Odofitaa will remain a big tune because of the hard work of the beatmaker and players.

Yaw Scott is currently performing in various parks at parties around the United Kingdom and Canada.

He is a Multi-talented content creator noted for bringing out massive hit songs that were produced and released Overseas.