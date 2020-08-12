Polish Giants, Wisla Krakow has announced the capture of Ghanaian international Yaw Yeboah on a three-year deal.



Ghana’s U-23 skipper joined the Polish Giants from Spain’s Celta Vigo where he played for their team B in the 2019/2020 league Season.

The 23-year old lad made 20 appearances for his team where he scored five stunning goals for the Polish team to chase his signature.

The Club announced saying “23-year-old Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah is another player who joined the team of the 13-time Polish champion. The contract binding the rider with the White Star will be in force for three years.”

The winger previously played for clubs including Manchester City, Real Oviedo, and FC Twente.