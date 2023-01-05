Yawhima Community sets up watchdog committee to control crime

The Yawhima Community in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region has inaugurated a 10-member watchdog committee to help control crime in the area.

The committee is tasked to monitor, investigate and arrest suspected criminals and troublemakers following an upsurge in criminal activities in the town.

Nana Ansu Ababio II, the Chief of Yawhima, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the community had also started a police station project, which would ensure law and order upon completion, and appealed for support for the speedy construction of the facility.

He said the rapid population growth of the town called for adequate measures to curb stealing, drug peddling and abuse among the youth.

Nana Ababio commended Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of Bono Regional House of Chiefs, for supporting the police station project.

He called on corporate organisations, philanthropists, NGOs and wealthy citizens of the area, home and abroad, to support it.

Mr Abdul Razzack Abdulai, the Assemblyman for Yawhima Electoral Area, advised the residents to remain watchful and support the committee to bring crime under control.