YDUA Awards in Photos

The Young Democrat Union of Africa under the leadership of H.E Louisa Atta-Agyemang has conferred an honorary award for visionary leadership on the Malawian President, Dr Lazarus McCathy Chakwera for his role in ensuring FOOD SECURITY and RULE OF LAW in Malawi.

The conferment of the award took place at the Presidential Palace of the Malawian Government in Lilongwe, at a short ceremony attended by high profiled dignitaries from all over Africa and Europe .

