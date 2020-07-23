The vetting of selected elite Ghanaian athletes to receive monthly stipend of GHC 500 from the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has started at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Five hundred individuals from women football have been earmarked as beneficiaries – made up of the 30 registered players each from the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs (totaling 480) and 20 other persons in the league.

Other beneficiaries have also been selected from the rest of the sporting disciplines but before they receive their first payment at the end of July, paper works and documentation would have done first.

The vetting committee is expected to complete their work and forward the approved list to YEA by first week of August, 2020 to effect payment of the allowances to qualified athletes.

Advertisements