YEA Job Fair opens

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), today, kick started its maiden job and career fair to provide opportunities for job seekers to go through live interview sessions for employment by participating companies from the private sector.

The two-day event, scheduled for Thursday, September 9, and Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre, is expected to offer job platforms for about 5000 people.

Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of YEA, speaking at the opening, said the Agency owed it a duty to facilitate job opportunities for the youth.

He announced that about 70 companies were participating in the Fair and were willing to offer instant jobs to participants on the scheduled date.

Mr Kodua said there would be opportunities for match-making and networking for job seekers and employers.

Thousands of job seekers stormed the Conference Centre on the first day of the event and were seen in long winding queues.

The unemployment rate in Ghana is estimated at 4.5 per cent of the country’s labour force as at December 2020.