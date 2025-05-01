YEA opens applications for 500 job opportunities in partnership with SoccaBet Ghana

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), under the leadership of CEO Malik Basintale, in partnership with SoccaBet Ghana, is pleased to announce the opening of the application portal for a new wave of job placements across the country. The initiative, which stems from a one-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities, aims to create 500 employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth.

Interested applicants can now apply via the official portal: http://apply.yea.gov.gh

Deadline for submission: April 30, 2025.

This landmark collaboration is part of YEA’s broader mandate to reduce youth unemployment and income disparities by working closely with the private sector. SoccaBet Ghana, a key player in Ghana’s gaming and retail sector, will recruit individuals for various roles at its centers nationwide.

At the official launch, CEO Malik Basintale emphasized YEA’s commitment to ensuring that every initiative translates into meaningful, sustainable jobs:

“This partnership is not just about jobs; it’s about empowering young Ghanaians to be part of the productivity engine of this nation,” he stated.

“We are mandated by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to prioritize job creation, and this is yet another step in fulfilling that vision.”

Kobby Ampong, Marketing Manager at Soccabet Ghana, shared the company’s dedication to providing the youth with clear career trajectories:

“Our goal is not just to fill roles; we are investing in the future of our young people by giving them the tools, opportunities, and mentorship to thrive in their careers. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to providing not just jobs, but a foundation for future leaders within the industry,” he remarked.

In addition to the domestic opportunities, discussions are underway to explore work abroad programs through international partnerships associated with SoccaBet Ghana, offering even broader horizons for Ghanaian youth.

This initiative contributes to YEA’s ambitious target of creating over 300,000 jobs—combining opportunities in both public and private sectors.

YEA expresses its gratitude to SoccaBet Ghana for their swift collaboration and openness to help tackle youth unemployment in Ghana.