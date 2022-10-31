YEA receives 3,600 applications for job placements in Bono East

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in the Bono East Region has received about 3,600 applications for job placements under its various job models, Mr Limanna Mahama-Seidu, the Regional Director, said on Monday.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman about government’s efforts in creating jobs for the youth, he said most of the applicants had applied for placements in the Community Police Unit (CPU) of the Ghana Police Service and the Community Health Work of Ghana Health Service.

However, because of limited vacancies, the YEA had now enlisted 204 applicants for placement in the health facilities across the four municipalities and seven districts in the region, Mr Mahama-Seidu added.

The Ghana Police Service and the YEA were jointly undertaking the recruitment exercise in the region to select qualified and competent personnel for the CPU.

He hinted that the region was expected to recruit about 1,000 personnel out of 3,600 applicants for the CPU.

The YEA models such as the Youth in Prisons, Youth in Agriculture and Skills Training in dressmaking, carpentry and manufacturing among other areas were expected to begin this year.

Mr Mahama-Seidu said the YEA was focused on changing the lives of the people, particularly the youth, through creating opportunities that would empower them economically to improve their lives to contribute meaningfully to national development.