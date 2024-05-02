YEA To Recruit 10,000 Personnel For GES

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to recruit 10,000 qualified persons to serve the Secondary, Junior High and primary schools across the country.

These 10,000 personnels who will be recruited under the MoU would serve as Kitchen assistants, Security guards and Teaching assistants to augment and fill the gaps within the GES.

Giving a short address on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Deputy CEO in Charge of Operations, Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim said the current agreement is the third MoU the Agency is signing with the GES.

He mentioned that, the YEA in 2015 and 1018, signed MoUs with the GES and having good working relations as far as those agreements are concerned.

According to him, the latest Agreement will enable the YEA recruit 4000 kitchen assistants, 4000 security guards and 4000 teaching assistants in bid to beef up staffing situation in schools across the country.

“This MoU is for the YEA to assist the GES to run educational services effectively; and in doing so, they need requisite staff, hence the YEA is coming on board to assist the GES in some respective areas by recruiting teaching assistants, kitchen assistants and security guards for schools,” he said.

Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim noted that persons who would be recruited as teaching assistants in the Senior, Junior and Primary schools must have a minimum qualification of Diploma certificate.

This set of personnel according to him, shall receive monthly allowance of GHC 1,000.00.

He averred that the YEA has recognized the qualifications within the GES, and decided to follow that to recruit the teaching assistants under the program.

For both the Security guards and Kitchen staff, they will receive GHC500 as monthly allowance.

He explained that, the YEA is supporting the GES with part of its entitlements under the GET Fund and called on prospective applicants to apply for any of the vacancies listed above.

On his part, Mr Stephen Kweku Owusu, Deputy Director General (Management Service) expressed gratitude to the YEA for assisting the Service in that regard.

According to him, the 10,000 personnel when recruited, will go a long way to help the GES augment its staff and reduce the pressure on already existing staff.

This, he said, will boost teaching and learning for better results in our schools.