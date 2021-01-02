The Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, Head Pastor of the Gospel Faith Ministry in Accra, has called on Ghanaians to come together to build a better and a prosperous nation in the year 2021.

“The country does not belong to one person and so we all need to come together-putting our hearts, our minds and our efforts together to build our nation from the ruins of the past year,” Rev Asamoah stated during watchnight services to usher 2021.

Speaking at the church’s 31st December Watchnight Service in Accra, Rev Asamoah said the need to join hands in building the nation could not be underrated since it had become necessary due to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic that rocked all countries.

He reminded both sides of the incoming Parliament and other political parties of their important role of guiding the new government to be on it toes and to come out with good policies and programmes that would well benefit all the citizens.

He acknowledged that it was God’s grace and mercies that sustained the country and its people through the year 2020 that also saw the devastating effect of the pandemic.

Rev Asamoah, however, lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for brilliantly leading the country to storm the pandemic and the hardships that came along with it through the provision of some reliefs and stimulus packages.

He also commended the President for his able governorship of the country over the past four years and urged him to continue to provide more social interventions that would cushion the people from the hardships of the COVID-19, which still lingered on.

He emphasized the importance of peaceful co-existence in the coming year, and advised Christians to allow Jesus Christ to lead them in all their endeavours in the New Year.

He urged the Members of Parliament in the 8th Parliament to work together in the interest of the people they represented, and not on their own parochial interest.

Rev Asamoah also encouraged the church of God everywhere, to look up to God and be steadfast in evangelizing the word of God to world to experience the grace of God.

He urged believers to hold on to their faith, pray, rely on God and work hard in the years ahead, adding, “our God will always make provision for his people”.

He later led the church to pray for the peace and blessings of God upon the nation.