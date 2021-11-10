Year of Roads: “We will use strategic plan to complete projects”

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, says government will use “strategic plan” to complete road projects in the country and urged the citizenry to exercise restraint.

He said though the citizenry reserved the right to demonstrate and demand for roads to be fixed, such demonstrations must be devoid of violence, adding; “demonstrations do not build roads.”

Mr Amoako-Attah made the remark when he briefed journalists after inspecting ongoing works on the dualisation of the Kwafokrom–Apedwa section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

He said the country had about 80,000 km of road “and bad ones must be done within the financial confines of government.”

“….Government has a policy and strategy and as much as we want to continue to work with speed, Government will go by its programmes one after the other.”

Within the last four years, the government had built 1,500 km of asphalt road and nine interchanges, Mr Amoako-Atta said, describing it as “unprecedented.”

Government had programmed to construct 11,000 km of road by 2024, out of which 6,000 km would be fully completed by that time, he said, adding: “We have also programmed to complete 20 interchanges and 120 bridges by 2024. As we speak, many roads are being constructed simultaneously across the 16 regions.”

Mr Amoako-Attah said government was also working to dualise all trunk roads to reduce road fatalities and charged contractors working on the 31.7-km Kwafokrom–Apedwa stretch to double their efforts and open the road to traffic by Christmas.

He assured of prompt release of funds to facilitate the timely completion of the project, which is 55 per cent complete.

“The Accra-Kumasi road should be done before 2024. We are aiming at dualising the first 17km on the Tema-Aflao road as well as Tema to Akosombo. We are also working hard to dualise Accra to Cape Coast and finalising arrangements with the contractors,” he said.