Yebo House Hits Accra – A Musical Feast Awaits

Accra – Get ready for an extraordinary musical journey as Yebo House arrives in Accra, Ghana, to celebrate the rich tapestry of sounds that define our world. More than just an event, Yebo House offers an immersive experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Yebo House serves as a platform for DJs to showcase their talent, push boundaries, and experiment with their sound. It curates intimate sessions that take the audience on a musical adventure, traversing various genres like Amapiano, Afro House, Gqom, Afrobeats, Hip Hop, Bashment, and more, all in one session.

On Sunday, October 1st, music enthusiasts in Accra are in for a treat as Yebo House takes over The Hayvin in East Legon. The event promises to extend late into the night, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience for attendees.

What sets Yebo House apart is its commitment to inclusivity. Entry to the event is free for all, making it accessible to a diverse audience eager to celebrate music and culture.

Join the Musical Adventure: Whether you’re a seasoned music lover or simply looking for a memorable night out, Yebo House welcomes you to join the adventure. Prepare to be swept away by the rhythm, melodies, and beats that define our world.