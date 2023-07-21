Yeboah drops new party anthem ‘JOML (Je Ololufe Mi Lailai)’

Yeboah, the talented artist who recently released his hit single ‘Me Do Wo’, has just dropped another gem that is sure to set the dance floor on fire.

‘Je Ololufe Mi Lailai’ (JOML for short) is the latest single from the gifted artist, produced by the one and only Asante Jr. With a fast tempo and a party theme, ‘JOML’ is a perfect dance anthem that will get you itching to burst some serious dance moves. The term ‘Je Ololufe Mi Lailai’ originates from the Yoruba language and translates to ‘’Be my darling forever”

Inspired by a wild night out at a club in Accra, ‘JOML’ is a celebration of the beauty and energy of nightlife. The song captures the feeling of being intoxicated and seeing someone who grabs your attention, someone who makes your heart race and your body move. Yeboah perfectly captures this experience with the lyrics and melody, creating a track that is both catchy and meaningful.

One of the most striking things about ‘JOML’ is how the melodies come together beautifully. The song starts with a catchy beat that immediately sets the tone for the track. As the melody builds, Yeboah’s voice comes in, filling the space with his unique style and cadence. The chorus is particularly infectious, with a hook that will stick in your head for days. The way the different elements of the song come together is a testament to Yeboah’s skills as a true artist and Asante Jr’s skills as a producer.

The beat of the song bangs from start to finish, with a rhythm that will make you want to move your body. It’s the kind of track that will get everyone on the dance floor, regardless of their skill level. Whether you’re an experienced dancer or a beginner, ‘JOML’ is the perfect song to let loose to.

‘JOML’ is an amazing track that highlights Yeboah’s versatility as an artist. It’s a song that will get stuck in your head and make you want to dance. The lyrics, melody and beat all bond beautifully to create an irresistible sound.

Stream or download ‘JOML (Je Ololufe Mi Lailai)’ across all major digital platforms here: https://li.sten.to/xporjy0p