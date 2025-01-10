YeboahKrom Community Benefits from Solar Electrification, But Seeks Further Expansion

Residents of YeboahKrom, a rural community in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region, are enjoying the benefits of solar-powered electricity, thanks to the efforts of Professor Rexford Asaase Oppong of KNUST.

The project, initiated in 2019 and completed in December 2022, provides power to 200 homes and around 600 people.

The solar system has greatly improved the community’s quality of life, ending long trips to charge electronic devices. However, community leaders, including Regent Nana Omane Boamah, are calling for further investment to expand the system and ensure a steady power supply.

Professor Asaase Oppong, who spearheaded the initiative with support from a German university, explained that the ultimate goal is to connect the town to the national grid, though efforts so far have been unsuccessful. Both the professor and local leaders are appealing to the government for support to sustain and expand the solar project while seeking a long-term solution through national grid integration.