Yeezy Leads 2025 Celebrity Brand Buzz as Jenner, Rihanna Brands Draw Crowds

Kanye West’s Yeezy has emerged as the most talked-about celebrity brand of 2025, according to a Heepsy study measuring online engagement, outpacing rivals despite trailing in Instagram followers.

The streetwear label notched 14.5 million Google searches and 13.4 million Instagram hashtags, dwarfing competitors by sparking relentless debate—a testament to West’s polarizing influence. While Yeezy’s 3.1 million Instagram followers pale next to Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, which leads with 24.7 million followers, the gap underscores a key divide: sheer audience size doesn’t always translate to cultural chatter.

Jenner’s beauty empire, bolstered by its social media fortress, secured second place with 1.6 million searches and 4.5 million hashtags, proving the staying power of her early-mover advantage in leveraging platform-driven aesthetics. But Rihanna’s dual dominance stole the spotlight, with Fenty Beauty ranking third (4.2 million searches, 13.1 million followers) and Savage X Fenty taking fourth (1.1 million searches, 5.1 million followers). The singer’s brands—spanning makeup and lingerie—highlight her rare cross-industry appeal, blending inclusivity with viral product drops that keep audiences hooked.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims rounded out the top five, its 6.6 million followers and 3.8 million searches reflecting enduring demand for curve-conscious apparel. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty leveraged 1.2 million hashtags—third-highest in the study—to clinch sixth, suggesting grassroots momentum through influencer partnerships and mental health advocacy woven into its branding.

Notably, legacy names held their own: Dolly Parton’s Dollywood drew 5.5 million searches despite modest social metrics, a nod to its nostalgic pull, while Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville outperformed smaller digital footprints with search-driven curiosity. Kate Hudson’s Fabletics closed the list, its 1.9 million followers underscoring activewear’s crowded landscape.

The study, which prioritized buzz over revenue, reveals a shift in how success is gauged in an era where virality often precedes sales. While Yeezy’s controversy-driven model isn’t replicable for all, the data underscores a truth: in 2025, attention—whether through admiration or debate—remains the ultimate currency.