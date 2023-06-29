Yellow Card and Circle Unlock the Potential of Stablecoins in Africa

In a rapidly changing world, the perception, utilisation, and importance of digital assets in our day-to-day existence is undergoing profound changes. While cryptocurrencies continue to hold many unexplored possibilities, stablecoins stand out for their numerous advantages. The ability to send money effortlessly across borders, mitigating challenges associated with traditional payment methods such as delays and high fees, and above all, being pegged 1:1 against the US dollar safeguarding individuals from currency fluctuations are only some of the notable benefits.

Cryptocurrency awareness remains a significant challenge across the African continent. In a proactive effort to address this gap, Yellow Card, a pioneering pan-African fintech company, and Circle, issuer of USDC, a digital stablecoin, have united their efforts to champion financial inclusion. This collaboration has given rise to an engaging Financial Literacy Tour (FLT), aiming to raise awareness and provide educational opportunities on cryptocurrencies for individuals across the continent.

“Education is the cornerstone of unlocking the potential of digital assets and promoting financial inclusion across the continent. Through the Financial Literacy Tour, Yellow Card and Circle have taken a proactive and personalised approach to engage with communities, empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the world of digital assets,” said Chris Maurice, CEO and co-Founder of Yellow Card.

The FLT events, held in Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya at the start of June 2023, have served as a platform for attendees to delve into the world of crypto adoption. Through interactive workshops, informative presentations, and engaging discussions, participants gained valuable insights on embracing new technologies, unlocking the potential of digital assets in their daily lives, and even exploring career opportunities within the crypto space. In addition, Yellow Card’s brand ambassadors, who champion crypto adoption in their communities, were on the ground to share their insights with the young professionals, students and entrepreneurs present. Attendees also received their first USDC at the event.

“Yellow Card and Circle share a common passion to actively drive digital financial literacy and realise a more tolerant, functional and equitable planet,” said Mercina Tillemann Perez, VP of Circle Impact. “Selecting Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya to begin the FLT events allows us to help educate, empower and build for a new financial future.”

Yellow Card and Circle are committed to financial education, striving to empower individuals by providing invaluable insights into the world of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.