An outbreak of yellow fever in Nigeria’s southern Delta State has so far claimed 22 lives, health authorities said here on Friday.

The yellow fever deaths were recorded in the Ika north-east local government area of Delta State, said Mordi Ononye, the state’s commissioner for health.

Seven additional cases of the deadly disease are currently being managed at a government hospital, Ononye told reporters in Asaba, the state capital.

The outbreak began several weeks ago, with people mostly between the ages of 18 and 25 reportedly killed by the disease, according to local media.

Ononye said samples taken to laboratories had indicated yellow fever, and the results are helping the authorities to take more definitive actions.

Further measures will be taken to contain the spread of the disease, he added. Enditem